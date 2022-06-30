NBA trade machine: Potential Kevin Durant trades involving Suns, Heat, more

Superstar Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and the offseason is in full swing! The NBA never ceases to amaze. Anyway, the Nets are going to have to deal the superstar, who is signed through the 2025-26 season. Durant doesn’t even have a player option for the final year.

Reports from Shams Charania, Chris Haynes and Adrian Wojnarowski suggest the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are the two frontrunners to land KD. He has a preferred trade destinations list, so there may be more teams he’d be willing to go to who can provide better packages. If you’re the Suns or Heat, you basically give the Nets whoever they want other than Chris Paul/Devin Booker and Jimmy Butler/Bam Adebayo, right? Anyway, let’s look at some potential deals on the NBA Trade Machine on ESPN.

Miami Heat

Nets get: Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro/Gabe Vincent/Max Strus, draft picks

Heat get: Kevin Durant

Really, the Heat can add in whoever the Nets want out of Herro, Vincent and Strus. Robinson was likely going to be moved anyway this offseason at $15 million and not playing in the playoffs. Lowry makes the salaries work since Durant’s cap hit is $44 million for 2022-23. The Heat can throw in future picks to sweeten the deal. Brooklyn would ideally want Herro, who has been up-and-down through three seasons, but has a high ceiling still. Herro and Vincent/Strus going back the other way could be what gets KD to Miami.

Phoenix Suns

Nets get: Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder, Dario Saric, draft picks

Suns get: Kevin Durant

The Nets are going to ask for Mikal Bridges or Devin Booker, and the Suns won’t do that deal. Sending Ayton to Brooklyn would require a sign-and-trade agreement but it can be done. Crowder and Saric are nice role players and Phoenix does have some draft picks it can send to the Nets. Bridges is likely the swing card on this deal. It’s hard to see Durant joining the Suns if he knows Bridges won’t be there.

Chicago Bulls

Nets get: Patrick Williams, Coby White, DeMar DeRozan, draft picks

Bulls get: Kevin Durant

Chicago would be bringing Zach LaVine back in this scenario, and the Bulls have a nice framework for Durant to fit in. This is not one of the forward’s preferred destinations but it does make a lot of sense from a fit standpoint. Durant has a history with Billy Donovan in Oklahoma City and playing with LaVine could appeal to him.

Memphis Grizzlies

Nets get: Steven Adams, Danny Green, Brandon Clarke, Ziaire Williams, draft picks

Grizzlies get: Kevin Durant

The idea of having Durant join a squad featuring Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks is fun to think about. The Nets will want Bane and Brooks as part of the package and the Grizzlies probably don’t bite on that deal. Clarke and Williams are high-potential players but they’re not Durant.