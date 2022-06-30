Odds for Nets SF Kevin Durant’s next team

Update: This has become Phoenix and everyone else. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Suns are now heavy favorites to land Durant at -225. The Heat are listed at +400, while the Bulls and Nets check in at +1000. The Clippers check in at +1400, while the Trail Blazers, Celtics, Grizzlies and 76ers are all listed at +1500.

Update: As you can expect, there’s already been some movement on the lines for Durant’s next team. The Suns have moved up to +145 from +200, while the Nets are now third at +800. The Chicago Bulls have checked in at +1000, while the Trail Blazers and Grizzlies have dropped down to +1400.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the organization ahead of free agency this year, and it’s sending shockwaves throughout the NBA world. Durant’s preferred destinations according to multiple media reports are the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat. Here’s a look at the odds for Durant’s next team courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

It’s easy to see why the Suns and Heat are the top of this list as they’ve been named by Durant as his preferred spots. The Los Angeles Clippers are in the mix, although the salary math will be tough to figure out given how LA’s money is tied up in Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. The Portland Trail Blazers are high on the list due to Damian Lillard’s Instragram post. The Memphis Grizzlies are also in the top 5, although they’re technically tied with the Blazers and Nets at +1000.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.