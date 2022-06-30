Tracking latest news, reports, contracts from 2022 NBA Free Agency

NBA free agency 2022 is here and we’re tracking all the latest moves as the offseason gets going. The New York Knicks have already decided to kick things off by leaking they’ll sign former Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson to a four-year deal in the ballpark of $110 million. That’ll likely result in a tampering violation for New York.

The other big news of the day ahead of free agency opening up at 6 p.m. ET is Kevin Durant requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Durant did not have any communication with teammate and friend Kyrie Irving, who opted into his player option for this season, before making this request. Durant has named the 64-win Phoenix Suns as his preferred destination. We’ll see if Durant is able to get what he wants, or if he’ll have to start the season with the Nets before eventually getting moved.

NBA Free Agency tracker: Latest contracts, news, updates