Full list of 2022 MLB All-Star Game finalists for AL and NL

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is only a few weeks away as we approach the midway point of the regular season. The Mid-Summer Classic is set to take place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 19. Fans have been voting over the past month to see who will end up on the American League and National League rosters and voting has culminated with the finalists at each position.

MLB announced the results on Thursday, June 30, listing out the top two vote-getters. Those two players at each position advance to the second phase of All-Star balloting to determine the starters. The second phase of begins on Tuesday, July 5 noon ET and continues until 2 p.m. ET on Friday, July 8. During this period, fans can vote only once a day for whom they want to see in Midsummer Classic, and vote totals from Phase 1 don’t carry over.

After voting wraps, the starters will be revealed Friday night at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The pitchers and reserves will be determined via “Player Ballot” choices and selections made by the Commissioner’s Office. The full rosters will be announced on Sunday, July 10 at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

American League finalists

C: Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays), Jose Trevino (Yankees)

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays), Ty France (Mariners)

2B: Jose Altuve (Astros), Santiago Espinal (Blue Jays)

3B: José Ramírez (Guardians), Rafael Devers (Red Sox)

SS: Bo Bichette (Blue Jays), Tim Anderson (White Sox)

OF: Aaron Judge (Yankees ), Mike Trout (Angels), George Springer (Blue Jays), Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees), Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Blue Jays)

DH/SP: Yordan Alvarez (Astros), Shohei Ohtani (Angels)

National League finalists

C: Willson Contreras (Cubs), Travis d’Arnaud (Braves)

1B: Paul Goldschmidt (Cardinals), Pete Alonso (Mets)

2B: Ozzie Albies (Braves), Jazz Chisholm, Jr. (Marlins)

3B: Manny Machado (Padres), Nolan Arenado (Cardinals

SS: Trea Turner (Dodgers), Dansby Swanson (Braves)

OF: Ronald Acuña Jr. (Braves), Mookie Betts (Dodgers), Joc Pederson (Giants), Starling Marte (Mets), Adam Duvall (Braves)

DH: Bryce Harper (Phillies), William Contreras (Braves)