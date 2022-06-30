 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jaren Jackson Jr. expected to miss 4-6 months with stress fracture in foot

The Grizzlies big man will miss the start of the 2022-23 season.

By Benjamin Zweiman
/ new
2022 NBA Playoffs - Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors
Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies talks to the media after Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 13, 2021 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. 
Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies were the surprise team of the 2021-22 NBA season and will be expected to make another playoff run again next season, but they’ve already got a bit of trouble on the injury front involving Jaren Jackson Jr. Here are the latest updates.

Jaren Jackson Jr. injury updates

Jackson Jr. is expected to miss 4-6 months with a stress fracture in his right foot per Adrian Wojnarowski. The Grizzlies big man should make a full recovery.

Jackson Jr. averaged 16.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game this season, emerging as a nice secondary player for the Grizzlies while Ja Morant was sidelined for parts of the season. This timeline means Jackson Jr. likely misses the first month of the 2022-23 season at a minimum. Look for Brandon Clarke and Steven Adams to step in his place if both are on the final roster ahead of the year.

More From DraftKings Nation