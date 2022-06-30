 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: PJ Tucker to sign with 76ers

Veteran forward was being pursued by multiple contenders.

P.J. Tucker #17 of the Miami Heat handles the ball against Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics during Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals on May 25, 2022 at The FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers and free agent forward P.J. Tucker have agreed to terms on a three-year contract, per Shams Charania. Tucker had been being pursued by multiple contending teams after spending last season with the Miami Heat. Tucker is 38 years old and this contract is pretty healthy for someone his age.

Tucker helped the Heat advance to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals in 2022. His services as a 3-and-D wing have been coveted by many playoff teams, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns in the past. Tucker was also being looked at by the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets.

