Report: PJ Tucker to sign with 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers and free agent forward P.J. Tucker have agreed to terms on a three-year contract, per Shams Charania. Tucker had been being pursued by multiple contending teams after spending last season with the Miami Heat. Tucker is 38 years old and this contract is pretty healthy for someone his age.

Free agent PJ Tucker is finalizing a three-year, $33.2 million fully guaranteed deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, his agent Andre Buck (@andrebuck14) told @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

Tucker helped the Heat advance to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals in 2022. His services as a 3-and-D wing have been coveted by many playoff teams, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns in the past. Tucker was also being looked at by the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets.