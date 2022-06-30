 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Report: Anfernee Simons signs four-year, $100 million deal with Portland Trail Blazers

NBA free agency secures a priority for Portland.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
/ new
Anfernee Simons of the Portland Trail Blazers prepares to shoot a three pointer during the game Oklahoma City Thunder on April 5, 2022 at Paycom Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.&nbsp; Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers have decided to lock up one of their own, as guard Anfernee Simons has agreed to a nine-figure deal to remain in the Pacific Northwest.

The fourth-year pro out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida averaged 17.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 57 games last season while shooting 40.5% from three-point range.

Simons is a versatile scorer, and started 30 games in Portland this season despite having just turned 23 this month. He’s also one of the best free throw shooters in the league, knocking down 88.8% of his shots from the charity stripe in 2021-22.

Simons was the 24th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and will remain with the club that picked him. The Blazers and head coach Chauncey Billups will likely want Simons to improve on the other end of the floor, as he’s been good for just 0.4 defensive win shares in his career, and rated at -0.1 defensively last season.

In This Stream

Tracking latest news, reports, contracts from 2022 NBA Free Agency

View all 21 stories

More From DraftKings Nation