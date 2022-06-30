Damian Jones signs two-year deal with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Damian Jones to a two-year deal in free agency per Adrian Wojnarowski. Jones is likely to be a key piece in LA’s rotation under first-year head coach Darvin Ham next season.

Free agent C Damian Jones has agreed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

The second year of the deal is a player option, which means Jones does view this as an opportunity to raise his profile before potentially entering the market again next season. The big man averaged 8.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game last season with the Kings, so he does provide some much-needed interior help for the Lakers.

We’ll see what type of workload Jones ends up getting, but the Lakers are going to come into the season with some issues in the middle in terms of depth. Outside of Jones and Anthony Davis, there’s not much to talk about in the frontcourt. We’ll see if Jones can deliver in what is expected to be an expanded role.