Report: Tyus Jones returning to Memphis on two-year deal

The Memphis Grizzlies and PG Tyus Jones have agreed to terms on a two-year, $30 million contract, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Jones will make $15 million annually, which is a pretty hefty cap hit for someone playing behind Ja Morant. Jones has proved to be worth it, however. He filled in nicely for Morant when the All-Star was injured this season.

The Grizzlies were able to capture the No. 2 seed in the playoffs last season, losing to the Golden State Warriors in the second round. Jones averaged 9.2 points on 40% shooting from distance in 12 playoff games. He also made three starts in the playoffs with Morant dealing with injury.

This isn’t a bad bridge deal for Jones, who could be looking at signing a bigger deal once this one expires. Jones has improved in basically every NBA season since 2015-16 when he was a rookie. Jones averaged a career-high 8.7 points per game last season.