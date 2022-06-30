 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Tyus Jones returning to Memphis on two-year deal

Grizzlies will get one of their depth guards back on a $30 million contract.

Tyus Jones #21 of the Memphis Grizzlies dribbles the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals at Chase Center on May 13, 2022 in San Francisco, California.&nbsp; Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies and PG Tyus Jones have agreed to terms on a two-year, $30 million contract, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Jones will make $15 million annually, which is a pretty hefty cap hit for someone playing behind Ja Morant. Jones has proved to be worth it, however. He filled in nicely for Morant when the All-Star was injured this season.

The Grizzlies were able to capture the No. 2 seed in the playoffs last season, losing to the Golden State Warriors in the second round. Jones averaged 9.2 points on 40% shooting from distance in 12 playoff games. He also made three starts in the playoffs with Morant dealing with injury.

This isn’t a bad bridge deal for Jones, who could be looking at signing a bigger deal once this one expires. Jones has improved in basically every NBA season since 2015-16 when he was a rookie. Jones averaged a career-high 8.7 points per game last season.

