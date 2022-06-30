Marvin Bagley signs three-year, $37 million deal with Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have reached an agreement with Marvin Bagley on a three-year, $37 million deal, according to Chris Haynes. Technically Bagley is a restricted free agent but since the Pistons are the incumbent team there will be no need to “match” the offer.

It’s been an interesting journey for Bagley, who was taken second overall by the Kings in his draft class. He didn’t really click with Sacramento and had major problems with the organization to start the season. The Kings traded Bagley to the Pistons, where he battled some injury issues. We’ll see if he can be a more consistent player on this new-look Detroit team, which seems to be building something special around a young core featuring Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren. If Bagley can stay healthy, he should be a useful contributor on what is a fairly friendly contract for the Pistons.