Lonnie Walker signs one-year, $6.5 million with Lakers in free agency

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Lonnie Walker in free agency, per Shams Charania. Walker was a late free agent after the Spurs withdrew the qualifying offer, putting the small forward on the market. It’s a one-year contract worth $6.5 million.

This is a strong addition for the Lakers, especially at a position of need. Walker fits the profile as a wing player with upside. He’s developed in the San Antonio system and will now be motivated after exiting that environment. The one-year deal also pushes him to put up big numbers this season, which the Lakers will need to get back to the NBA playoffs.

The Lakers have started filling out the roster around LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. Walker, Jones and now Troy Brown Jr. make up the supporting cast as of now. We’ll see if Westbrook remains on the roster by opening night.