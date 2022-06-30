 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Nic Claxton signs two-year, $20 million deal with Nets

The big man is back with Brooklyn.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics - Game Two
Nic Claxton of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles downcourt against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets signed Nic Claxton to a two-year, $20 million deal in free agency, per Adrian Wojnarowski. Although Claxton was a restricted free agent, he’s returning to the Nets so there will be no “match” process.

Claxton emerged as a viable interior option for the Nets over the last few seasons, getting big minutes in Brooklyn’s rotation of LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond. Claxton eventually supplanted Aldridge and Griffin in the rotation due to his impressive defense and high motor. We’ll see if he can take on a bigger role in this contract.

The Nets are still likely reeling from Kevin Durant’s trade request, but they’ve largely operated like it’s business as usual with their free agents. Claxton and Patty Mills are back, with Royce O’Neale also coming in on a trade. The Nets are not going to let Durant go quietly, and appear to be attempting to rectify the situation.

