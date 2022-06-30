Nic Claxton signs two-year, $20 million deal with Nets

The Brooklyn Nets signed Nic Claxton to a two-year, $20 million deal in free agency, per Adrian Wojnarowski. Although Claxton was a restricted free agent, he’s returning to the Nets so there will be no “match” process.

Claxton emerged as a viable interior option for the Nets over the last few seasons, getting big minutes in Brooklyn’s rotation of LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond. Claxton eventually supplanted Aldridge and Griffin in the rotation due to his impressive defense and high motor. We’ll see if he can take on a bigger role in this contract.

The Nets are still likely reeling from Kevin Durant’s trade request, but they’ve largely operated like it’s business as usual with their free agents. Claxton and Patty Mills are back, with Royce O’Neale also coming in on a trade. The Nets are not going to let Durant go quietly, and appear to be attempting to rectify the situation.