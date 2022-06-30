Juan Toscano-Anderson joins Lakers in free agency

The Los Angeles Lakers have reached an agreement with Juan Toscano-Anderson in free agency per Chris Haynes. Toscano-Anderson comes from the Warriors after winning the NBA championship in 2022.

Free agent forward Juan Tuscano-Anderson — member of Golden State Warriors championship team — has reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agent Erika Ruiz of @KlutchSports tells @YahooSports. https://t.co/0eNzwHyMng — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 30, 2022

It’ll be interesting to see what kind of role Toscano-Anderson has with the Lakers, as he’s likely going to be a backup for wing minutes. With Lonnie Walker likely taking priority in Darvin Ham’s projected rotation, it’s hard to see how Toscano-Anderson can make an impact on the court consistently. He may have developed some big-time skills behind the scenes with Golden State and simply didn’t get the chance to showcase them. He does bring some championship experience and will definitely be able to bring along some of the younger guys on the Lakers like Austin Reaves, Talen Horton-Tucker, Walker and rookie Max Christie. If those guys develop good habits, Toscano-Anderson likely has a hand in why.