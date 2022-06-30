Odds for Nets PG Kyrie Irving’s next team

With Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant requesting a trade ahead of free agency, it was only a matter of time before there was speculation around point guard Kyrie Irving. Irving and Durant came to the Nets together in an attempt to build a new legacy for the franchise, but it has come to a sudden halt just days after everything seemed to fall back into place.

Irving was the first domino, and he was seeking a sign-and-trade path out after being denied a contract extension with the Nets. There was no deal on the table and Irving opted into his player option. Durant must’ve seen the writing on the wall and hence the trade request. So what does Irving do now? Here’s a look at the odds for the team Irving will first play minutes for in the 2022-23 season courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Los Angeles Lakers are the heavy favorites to land Irving. That was his preferred destination and he could’ve signed for an exemption contract at around $6 million but he chose the $36 million option instead and will seek a new path forward. The Nets come in second at +425, followed by the Dallas Mavericks at +550 and the Los Angeles Clippers at +800. The Mavericks have been interested in Irving and now have a hole to fill with Jalen Brunson gone.

