Report: Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns agree on four-year super max contract

The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed All-Star C Karl-Anthony Towns to a four-year, $224 million super max contract extension, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Towns was set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2023-24 season. So this deal should run through the 2027-28 season. The T-Wolves lock up their star center for the long haul.

Minnesota really needs to compete in the window of Anthony Edwards’ rookie deal. That runs through the 2023-24 season, then Edwards becomes a restricted free agent, though he’ll likely command a max deal. Minnesota also has D’Angelo Russell under contract for next season but he’ll hit the open market in the offseason. Russell could be a trade candidate at the deadline if the T-Wolves aren’t competing.

Towns is only 26 years old and has career averages of 23.2 points and 11.3 rebounds per game on 52.7% from the field and nearly 40% from 3-point range over seven seasons, three of which he’s been an All-Star.