How to watch the Pacific Office Automation 147 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Pacific Office Automation 147 of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series at the Portland International Raceway.

By TeddyRicketson
Josh Berry, driver of the #8 Harrison’s USA Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Portland, Oregon this weekend for the first time in nearly two decades. The Portland International Raceway will play host to the first annual Pacific Office Automation 147 on Saturday, June 4th. The race begins at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.with the live stream available at FOX.com/live or on the FOX Sports App.

The race is 75 laps around the 1.697-mile circuit. A.J. Allmendinger has the best odds to win the Pacific Office Automation 147 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +300. He is followed by Ty Gibbs (+400), Noah Gragson (+500), Sam Mayer (+600) and Justin Allgaier (+600) for the best odds to win this race.

How to watch the Pacific Office Automation 147

Date: Saturday, June 4
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX.com/live

Live streaming the Pacific Office Automation 147 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 Pacific Office Automation 147 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Anthony Alfredo 23
2 Austin Hill 21
3 Daniel Hemric 11
4 Sam Mayer 1
5 Jade Buford 48
6 Ty Gibbs 54
7 Sheldon Creed 2
8 Connor Mosack 18
9 Justin Allgaier 7
10 A.J. Allmendinger 16
11 Noah Gragson 9
12 Brett Moffitt 02
13 Landon Cassill 10
14 Riley Herbst 98
15 Andy Lally 44
16 Jeremy Clements 51
17 Matt Jaskol 13
18 Parker Chase 26
19 Josh Berry 8
20 Scott Heckert 5
21 Jeb Burton 27
22 Brandon Jones 19
23 Alex Labbe 36
24 Spencer Pumpelly 08
25 Myatt Snider 31
26 Stefan Parsons 45
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Brandon Brown 68
29 Mason Filippi 91
30 Gray Gaulding 6
31 Josh Williams 78
32 Darren Dilley 38
33 Joe Graf, Jr. 07
34 Bayley Currey 4
35 J.J. Yeley 66
36 Patrick Emerling 35
37 Ryan Vargas 47
38 Jesse Iwuji 34

