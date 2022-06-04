How to watch the Pacific Office Automation 147 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Portland, Oregon this weekend for the first time in nearly two decades. The Portland International Raceway will play host to the first annual Pacific Office Automation 147 on Saturday, June 4th. The race begins at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.with the live stream available at FOX.com/live or on the FOX Sports App.

The race is 75 laps around the 1.697-mile circuit. A.J. Allmendinger has the best odds to win the Pacific Office Automation 147 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +300. He is followed by Ty Gibbs (+400), Noah Gragson (+500), Sam Mayer (+600) and Justin Allgaier (+600) for the best odds to win this race.

How to watch the Pacific Office Automation 147

Date: Saturday, June 4

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX.com/live

Live streaming the Pacific Office Automation 147 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.