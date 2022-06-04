NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for World Wide Technology

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Madison, Illinois this weekend for the Enjoy Illinois 300. The World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway will play host to the event. Race week schedule will be a little different this week. Practice for the race will take place Friday, June 3rd at 5:05 p.m. ET. Qualifying will run on Saturday, June 4th at 11 a.m. ET. The race will take place on Sunday, June 5th at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Qualifying will air on FS1. The World Wide Technology Raceway will utilize the group qualifying system. All drivers will be separated into two groups that will have their own 15-minute warm-up/practice time. Then, the drivers in Group A will run a single car, one-lap qualifier. The five fastest drivers will then advance to the final round of qualifying. Group B will repeat this process as the five fastest drivers in that group will advance to the final round.

The final round of qualifying will see the 10 remaining drivers run another single-car, one-lap qualifier to determine the pole position. Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin are tied for the best odds to win the pole position installed at +600 at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are followed by William Byron (+750) and Ryan Blaney (+800) for the best odds to win the pole position for the Enjoy Illinois 300.