How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Enjoy Illinois 300 via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Enjoy Illinois 300 qualifying on Saturday at World Wide Technology Raceway via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Madison, Illinois this weekend for the Enjoy Illinois 300. The World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway will play host to the event. Race week schedule will be a little different this week. Practice for the race will take place Friday, June 3rd at 5:05 p.m. ET. and qualifying will run on Saturday, June 4th at 11 a.m. ET.

Qualifying will air on FS1. The World Wide Technology Raceway will utilize the group qualifying system. All drivers will be separated into two groups that will have their own 15-minute warm-up/practice time. Then, the drivers in Group A will run a single car, one-lap qualifier. The five fastest drivers will then advance to the final round of qualifying. Group B will repeat this process as the five fastest drivers in that group will advance to the final round.

The final round of qualifying will see the 10 remaining drivers run another single-car, one-lap qualifier to determine the pole position. Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin are tied for the best odds to win the pole position installed at +600 at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are followed by William Byron (+750) and Ryan Blaney (+800) for the best odds to win the pole position for the Enjoy Illinois 300.

How to watch qualifying for the Enjoy Illinois 300

Date: Saturday, June 4
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Friday you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Kurt Busch 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Josh Bilicki 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

