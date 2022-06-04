NASCAR starting lineup: Chase Briscoe claims pole position for Cup Series race at World Wide Technology

Final update: Chase Briscoe won the final round of qualifiers and claimed pole position for Sunday’s race. This is the first time in his career that he has claimed pole position for any race.

Group B update: Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, and Denny Hamlin were the top five from the second qualifying group and have advanced to the final round of qualifying.

Group A update: Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Aric Almirola, Harrison Burton, and Ross Chastain were the top five from the first qualifying group and have advanced to the final round of qualifying.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the St. Louis suburb of Madison, Illinois this weekend for the Enjoy Illinois 300. The World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway will play host to race weekend. Practice for the race will take place Friday, June 3rd at 5:05 p.m. ET. Qualifying will run on Saturday, June 4th at 11 a.m. ET., while the race will take place on Sunday, June 5th at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The World Wide Technology Raceway will utilize the group qualifying system. All drivers will be separated into two groups that will have their own 15-minute warm-up/practice time. Then, the drivers in Group A will run a single car, one-lap qualifier. The five fastest drivers will then advance to the final round of qualifying. Group B will repeat this process as the five fastest drivers in that group will advance to the final round. All of the qualifying action will air on FS1.

The final round of qualifying will see the 10 remaining drivers run another single-car, one-lap qualifier to determine the pole position. Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin are tied for the best odds to win the pole position installed at +600 at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are followed by William Byron (+750) and Ryan Blaney (+800) for the best odds to win the pole position for the Enjoy Illinois 300.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Larson and Busch are tied for the best odds to win installed at +800. Martin Truex Jr. (+900), Hamlin (+900) and Byron (+1000) follow as the drivers with the best odds to win the Enjoy Illinois 300.

Here’s a look at the full entry list for the 2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 race. We’ll update with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps on Saturday morning.