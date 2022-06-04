 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NASCAR starting lineup: Chase Briscoe claims pole position for Cup Series race at World Wide Technology

The Enjoy Illinois 300 takes place on Sunday, June 5 this year. We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s race at the World Wide Technology.

By TeddyRicketson
Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Advent Health Chevrolet, Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Chevrolet, and Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Yahoo! Toyota, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Final update: Chase Briscoe won the final round of qualifiers and claimed pole position for Sunday’s race. This is the first time in his career that he has claimed pole position for any race.

Group B update: Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, and Denny Hamlin were the top five from the second qualifying group and have advanced to the final round of qualifying.

Group A update: Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Aric Almirola, Harrison Burton, and Ross Chastain were the top five from the first qualifying group and have advanced to the final round of qualifying.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the St. Louis suburb of Madison, Illinois this weekend for the Enjoy Illinois 300. The World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway will play host to race weekend. Practice for the race will take place Friday, June 3rd at 5:05 p.m. ET. Qualifying will run on Saturday, June 4th at 11 a.m. ET., while the race will take place on Sunday, June 5th at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The World Wide Technology Raceway will utilize the group qualifying system. All drivers will be separated into two groups that will have their own 15-minute warm-up/practice time. Then, the drivers in Group A will run a single car, one-lap qualifier. The five fastest drivers will then advance to the final round of qualifying. Group B will repeat this process as the five fastest drivers in that group will advance to the final round. All of the qualifying action will air on FS1.

The final round of qualifying will see the 10 remaining drivers run another single-car, one-lap qualifier to determine the pole position. Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin are tied for the best odds to win the pole position installed at +600 at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are followed by William Byron (+750) and Ryan Blaney (+800) for the best odds to win the pole position for the Enjoy Illinois 300.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Larson and Busch are tied for the best odds to win installed at +800. Martin Truex Jr. (+900), Hamlin (+900) and Byron (+1000) follow as the drivers with the best odds to win the Enjoy Illinois 300.

Here’s a look at the full entry list for the 2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 race. We’ll update with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps on Saturday morning.

2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Kurt Busch 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Josh Bilicki 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

