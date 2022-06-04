What time is the 2022 Pacific Office Automation 147 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, June 4th with the Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway. The race starts at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live.
The race is 75 laps and should last between two and three hours. This is the first running of this race and it will be used as a benchmark for future events. You can expect the race to last around two and a half hours in its inaugural run.
A.J. Allmendinger has the best odds to win the Pacific Office Automation 147 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +300. He is followed by Ty Gibbs (+400), Noah Gragson (+500), Sam Mayer (+600) and Justin Allgaier (+600) for the best odds to win this race. Josh Berry is coming off a win at the Alsco 300-Charlotte race and has +900 odds to win his second race in a row.
2022 Toyota 200 starting lineup
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Corey Heim
|51
|2
|Zane Smith
|38
|3
|Stewart Friesen
|52
|4
|Chandler Smith
|18
|5
|Christian Eckes
|98
|6
|John Hunter Nemechek
|4
|7
|Colby Howard
|91
|8
|Ty Majeski
|66
|9
|Taylor Gray
|17
|10
|Grant Enfinger
|23
|11
|Matt Crafton
|88
|12
|Carson Hocevar
|42
|13
|Chase Purdy
|61
|14
|Tanner Gray
|15
|15
|Ben Rhodes
|99
|16
|Matt DiBenedetto
|25
|17
|Kris Wright
|44
|18
|Johnny Sauter
|13
|19
|Rajah Caruth
|7
|20
|Tyler Ankrum
|16
|21
|Jake Garcia
|35
|22
|Jesse Little
|2
|23
|Blaine Perkins
|9
|24
|Lawless Alan
|45
|25
|Dean Thompson
|40
|26
|Hailie Deegan
|1
|27
|Tyler Hill
|5
|28
|Austin Wayne Self
|22
|29
|Timmy Hill
|56
|30
|Jordan Anderson
|3
|31
|Brennan Poole
|46
|32
|Jack Wood
|24
|33
|Mason Maggio
|33
|34
|Spencer Boyd
|12
|35
|Tate Fogleman
|30
|36
|Derek Kraus
|19