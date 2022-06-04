 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What time is the 2022 Pacific Office Automation 147 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2022 Pacific Office Automation 147 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By TeddyRicketson
/ new
Ryan Preece, driver of the #5 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford, and Sam Mayer, driver of the #1 Accelerate Pros Talent Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, June 4th with the Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway. The race starts at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live.

The race is 75 laps and should last between two and three hours. This is the first running of this race and it will be used as a benchmark for future events. You can expect the race to last around two and a half hours in its inaugural run.

A.J. Allmendinger has the best odds to win the Pacific Office Automation 147 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +300. He is followed by Ty Gibbs (+400), Noah Gragson (+500), Sam Mayer (+600) and Justin Allgaier (+600) for the best odds to win this race. Josh Berry is coming off a win at the Alsco 300-Charlotte race and has +900 odds to win his second race in a row.

2022 Toyota 200 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Corey Heim 51
2 Zane Smith 38
3 Stewart Friesen 52
4 Chandler Smith 18
5 Christian Eckes 98
6 John Hunter Nemechek 4
7 Colby Howard 91
8 Ty Majeski 66
9 Taylor Gray 17
10 Grant Enfinger 23
11 Matt Crafton 88
12 Carson Hocevar 42
13 Chase Purdy 61
14 Tanner Gray 15
15 Ben Rhodes 99
16 Matt DiBenedetto 25
17 Kris Wright 44
18 Johnny Sauter 13
19 Rajah Caruth 7
20 Tyler Ankrum 16
21 Jake Garcia 35
22 Jesse Little 2
23 Blaine Perkins 9
24 Lawless Alan 45
25 Dean Thompson 40
26 Hailie Deegan 1
27 Tyler Hill 5
28 Austin Wayne Self 22
29 Timmy Hill 56
30 Jordan Anderson 3
31 Brennan Poole 46
32 Jack Wood 24
33 Mason Maggio 33
34 Spencer Boyd 12
35 Tate Fogleman 30
36 Derek Kraus 19

More From DraftKings Nation