 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch the Toyota 200 Truck race, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Toyota 200 of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

By TeddyRicketson
/ new
Ben Rhodes, driver of the (99) Tenda Chevrolet, leads the pack down the front stretch during the Camping World Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 on May 27, 2022, at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, NC. Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series rolls into Madison, Illinois this weekend for the Toyota 200. The World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway will play host to the race. Practice and Qualifying will both take place on Friday, June 3rd with the race happening on Saturday, June 4th. All of the events for the truck series will air on FS1.

The 2021 winner was Sheldon Creed who has won back-to-back races at the Toyota 200. He finished the race in 2:00:23 with his first win, but last year he finished in 2:31:31 when the race was extended to overtime.

How to watch the Toyota 200

Date: Saturday, June 4
Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live streaming the Toyota 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

More From DraftKings Nation