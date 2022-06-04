How to watch the Toyota 200 Truck race, via live stream

NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series rolls into Madison, Illinois this weekend for the Toyota 200. The World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway will play host to the race. Practice and Qualifying will both take place on Friday, June 3rd with the race happening on Saturday, June 4th. All of the events for the truck series will air on FS1.

The 2021 winner was Sheldon Creed who has won back-to-back races at the Toyota 200. He finished the race in 2:00:23 with his first win, but last year he finished in 2:31:31 when the race was extended to overtime.

How to watch the Toyota 200

Date: Saturday, June 4

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live streaming the Toyota 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.