What time will George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney fight start on Saturday, June 4

George Kambosos Jr. (20-0, 10KOs) will take on Devin Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) in a 12-round fight for the unified lightweight championship on Saturday, June 4 at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. Kambosos currently holds the IBF, WBA and WBO lightweight titles and Haney holds the WBC lightweight title.

Kambosos Jr. (20-0, 10 KOs), born in Sydney, Australia, was always just meant to be a tune up opponent for then lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez, but he grinded out a disputed split decision upset win over Lopez at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden to become a 135-pound title holder. Kambosos has spent his career fighting on undercards and smaller event in his home country. But against Haney, he’ll have over 50,000 of his countrymen on his side.

Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) has always seemed primed to be a star. The 23-year-old was the youngest boxer to win the Youth World Championships and had a 138-8 amateur record. He turned pro at 17, soon after winning the world championships, and fought his first year Mexico. Haney stopped Zaur Abdullaev in four rounds to win the WBC interim lightweight title. He was eventually elevated to regular champion and has made four successful title defenses, winning unanimous decisions against Alfredo Santiago, Yuriorkis Gamboa, Jorge Linares and Joseph Diaz.

