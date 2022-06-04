George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney live stream: How to watch lightweight title bout via live online stream

George Kambosos Jr. (20-0, 10 KOs) will be try to be the hometown hero when he puts up his WBA, WBO, and IBF lightweight titles on the line in a unification bout with WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday, June 4 at 9 p.m. ET (June 5 local time).

The 12-round main event will headline a fight card on ESPN, with the early undercard on ESPN+. The main event will go off sometime around 11 p.m. ET. In Australia, the event will air on Foxtel PPV, in the U.S. it will air on ESPN and in the UK it will air on Sky Sports.

Kambosos Jr., 28, born in Sydney, Australia, grinded out a disputed split decision upset win over then-lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden to become a 135-pound title holder. Kambosos has spent his career fighting on undercards and smaller event in his home country. On Saturday he’ll have the support of a entire stadium full of countrymen.

Haney, 23, has always seemed primed to be a star. He turned pro at 17, soon after winning the world championships, and fought his first year Mexico. Haney stopped Zaur Abdullaev in four rounds to win the WBC interim lightweight title. He was eventually elevated to regular champion and has made four successful title defenses, winning unanimous decisions against Alfredo Santiago, Yuriorkis Gamboa, Jorge Linares and Joseph Diaz.

You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

Full Card for George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)