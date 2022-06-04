George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

DiBella Entertainment is holding a big boxing event on Saturday, June 4th. The Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia will host the 12-bout event which will technically be on Sunday, June 5th local time. Due to the time difference, the main card will begin at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday and the ring walks for the main event are tentatively scheduled for 11 p.m. ET. The highly anticipated main event will be an undisputed lightweight title fight between George Kambosos Jr.and Devin Haney.

Kambosos enters this bout with a 20-0 record since his debut back in 2013, registering 10 knockouts over 130 total rounds. His last win came back in November of 2021 when he took down the previously undefeated Teofimo Lopez by split decision. He’s a slight underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds to win at +140.

Haney’s odds to win sit at -170 heading into fight weekend, also entering this bout undefeated with a 27-0 record over his career. He last defeated Joseph Diaz for the WBC lightweight title back in December of 2021, winning his last four bouts ending with a win by unanimous decision.

Below is the main card for the night. Following that we’ll have round-by-round scoring for the main event.

George Kambosos Jr (20-0, 10 KO) vs Devin Haney (27-0, 15 KO), lightweights, 12 rounds, for undisputed championship (Kambosos’ WBA, IBF, and WBO titles and Haney’s WBC title)

Jason Moloney (23-2, 18 KO) vs Aston Palicte (28-4-1, 23 KO), bantamweights, 12 rounds

Junior Fa (19-1, 10 KO) vs Lucas Browne (30-3, 26 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds

Andrew Moloney (23-2, 15 KO) vs Alexander Espinoza (21-3-2, 8 KO), bantamweights, 8 rounds

Swing Fight: Hemi Ahio (18-0, 13 KO) vs Christian Tsoye (5-4-2, 4 KO), heavyweights, 6 or 8 rounds

George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney round-by-round results

