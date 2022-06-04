What titles are on the line at this weekend’s George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney bout?

George Kambosos Jr. (20-0, 10 KOs) will be try to be the hometown hero when he puts up his WBA, WBO, and IBF lightweight titles on the line in a unification bout with WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) at The Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday, June 4 at 9 p.m. ET (June 5 local time)

The 12-round main event will headline a fight card on ESPN. The main event will go off sometime around 11 p.m. ET. In Australia, the event will air on Foxtel PPV, in the U.S. it will air on ESPN and in the UK it will air on Sky Sports.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney

IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO lightweight titles (135 pounds, 12 rounds)

This is going to be a battle of quantity vs. quality. Kambosos is a busy fighter. He upset Teofimo Lopez because of his busy workrate and the ability to steal close rounds. He hopes his workrate will wear Haney down in the later rounds. Haney is a much more skilled, slick boxer. He has a higher connect rate and will happily play the role of the counter puncher to let Kambosos over commit to punches and leave openings. Kambosos has the upset win over Lopez to his credit, but Haney has the more impressive wins on his resume with decisions over former featherweight champion Yuriorkis Gamboa and former three-class world champion Jorge Linares.

Haney is currently a -170 betting favorite while Kambosos is betting at +140.