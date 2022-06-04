Devin Haney beats George Kambosos: Who will Haney fight next?

After a 36 minute clinic on the other side of the world, Devin “The Dream” Haney became the undisputed lightweight champion of the world with a unanimous decision win over George Kambosos on Sunday in Melbourne, Australia.

But the champion Kambosos was prepared for this outcome, as the rematch clause for this bout means they’ll run it back once again, and that fight will be in Australia. While the details of date and venue will need to be worked out, Haney (28-0, 15 KO’s) will face Kambosos (20-1, 10 KO’s) in the next bout for both men.

It was a massive concession for a mandatory challenger to concede the next fight and venue before signing on the dotted line, but if he can come out and do the same thing sometime this fall, it won’t matter because he should win easily. And with a second victory over Kambosos, a Devin Haney vs. Gervonta Davis bout could set up as one of the biggest fights in a long time at 135 lbs.

Haney becomes the tenth undisputed champion in boxing in the 4-belt era (since 1988), and the second in the lightweight division, joining Kambosos as having held that honor. He won with scores of 116-112, 116-112, 118-110.