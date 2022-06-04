 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Final Round of the Memorial Tournament on Sunday

The Final Round of the 2022 Memorial Tournament tees off at 7:25 a.m. ET on Sunday at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, OH. We have a full list of tee times.

By Collin Sherwin
Luke List of the United States and Billy Horschel of the United States shake hands on the 18th green during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2022 in Dublin, Ohio. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Memorial Tournament, and it’s Billy Horschel’s event to lose as the 35-year-old looks to capture his seventh PGA Tour victory. The former Florida Gator holds a five shot lead at -13 after a blistering 65 on Saturday, which was two shots better than any other player in the field.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Horschel is -175 to take home the trophy. Cameron Smith at -8 is the second choice at +600, with another -8 player in Aaron Wise checking in at +1200. Daniel Berger (+2200), Francesco Molinari (+3000), and Jhonattan Vegas (+3500) are all tied at -7 entering the last round of play.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning at 7:25 a.m. The Golf Channel coverage is from 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m., with CBS taking over from 2:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m., and for as long as it takes to find a winner if needed.

PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will have full live streaming coverage from the first tee until the last putt is holed on Sunday. Every shot of the contenders in the marquee and featured groups will be shown, with one channel exclusively showing the featured holes of No. 4 (Par 3), No. 12 (Par 3), No. 15 (Par 5), and No. 16 (Par 3) at Muirfield Village in Ohio.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2022 Memorial Tournament on Sunday.

2022 Memorial Tournament Final Round Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
1:25 PM Billy Horschel Aaron Wise
1:15 PM Cameron Smith Daniel Berger
1:05 PM Francesco Molinari Jhonattan Vegas
12:55 PM Patrick Cantlay Joaquin Niemann
12:45 PM Luke List Davis Riley
12:30 PM Denny McCarthy Sahith Theegala
12:20 PM Matthew NeSmith Cameron Young
12:10 PM Will Zalatoris Abraham Ancer
12:00 PM Rory McIlroy K.H. Lee
11:50 AM Jason Day Brendan Steele
11:40 AM Keegan Bradley Jordan Spieth
11:25 AM Max Homa Charles Howell III
11:15 AM Joel Dahmen Beau Hossler
11:05 AM Shane Lowry Troy Merritt
10:55 AM Adam Hadwin Emiliano Grillo
10:45 AM Brian Harman Si Woo Kim
10:35 AM Cameron Tringale David Lipsky
10:25 AM Aaron Rai Adam Schenk
10:10 AM Mito Pereira Jon Rahm
10:00 AM Sepp Straka Sungjae Im
9:50 AM Keith Mitchell Lucas Herbert
9:40 AM Chan Kim Garrick Higgo
9:30 AM Martin Laird Xander Schauffele
9:20 AM Corey Conners Mackenzie Hughes
9:10 AM Doug Ghim Matt Kuchar
9:00 AM Pat Perez Wyndham Clark
8:45 AM Brandt Snedeker Carlos Ortiz
8:35 AM Adam Scott David Lingmerth
8:25 AM Patrick Reed Rickie Fowler
8:15 AM Adam Svensson Chris Kirk
8:05 AM J.T. Poston C.T. Pan
7:55 AM Brandon Wu Kramer Hickok
7:45 AM Lanto Griffin Lucas Glover
7:35 AM Viktor Hovland Camilo Villegas
7:25 AM Ryan Moore Cam Davis

