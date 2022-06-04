Full list of tee times for Final Round of the Memorial Tournament on Sunday

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Memorial Tournament, and it’s Billy Horschel’s event to lose as the 35-year-old looks to capture his seventh PGA Tour victory. The former Florida Gator holds a five shot lead at -13 after a blistering 65 on Saturday, which was two shots better than any other player in the field.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Horschel is -175 to take home the trophy. Cameron Smith at -8 is the second choice at +600, with another -8 player in Aaron Wise checking in at +1200. Daniel Berger (+2200), Francesco Molinari (+3000), and Jhonattan Vegas (+3500) are all tied at -7 entering the last round of play.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning at 7:25 a.m. The Golf Channel coverage is from 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m., with CBS taking over from 2:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m., and for as long as it takes to find a winner if needed.

PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will have full live streaming coverage from the first tee until the last putt is holed on Sunday. Every shot of the contenders in the marquee and featured groups will be shown, with one channel exclusively showing the featured holes of No. 4 (Par 3), No. 12 (Par 3), No. 15 (Par 5), and No. 16 (Par 3) at Muirfield Village in Ohio.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2022 Memorial Tournament on Sunday.