Full list of tee times for Final Round of the Memorial Tournament on Sunday

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Memorial Tournament, and it’s Billy Horschel’s event to lose as the 35-year-old looks to capture his seventh PGA Tour victory. The former Florida Gator holds a five shot lead at -13 after a blistering 65 on Saturday, which was two shots better than any other player in the field.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Horschel is -175 to take home the trophy. Cameron Smith at -8 is the second choice at +600, with another -8 player in Aaron Wise checking in at +1200. Daniel Berger (+2200), Francesco Molinari (+3000), and Jhonattan Vegas (+3500) are all tied at -7 entering the last round of play.
The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning at 7:25 a.m. The Golf Channel coverage is from 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m., with CBS taking over from 2:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m., and for as long as it takes to find a winner if needed.
PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will have full live streaming coverage from the first tee until the last putt is holed on Sunday. Every shot of the contenders in the marquee and featured groups will be shown, with one channel exclusively showing the featured holes of No. 4 (Par 3), No. 12 (Par 3), No. 15 (Par 5), and No. 16 (Par 3) at Muirfield Village in Ohio.
Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2022 Memorial Tournament on Sunday.
2022 Memorial Tournament Final Round Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|1:25 PM
|Billy Horschel
|Aaron Wise
|1:15 PM
|Cameron Smith
|Daniel Berger
|1:05 PM
|Francesco Molinari
|Jhonattan Vegas
|12:55 PM
|Patrick Cantlay
|Joaquin Niemann
|12:45 PM
|Luke List
|Davis Riley
|12:30 PM
|Denny McCarthy
|Sahith Theegala
|12:20 PM
|Matthew NeSmith
|Cameron Young
|12:10 PM
|Will Zalatoris
|Abraham Ancer
|12:00 PM
|Rory McIlroy
|K.H. Lee
|11:50 AM
|Jason Day
|Brendan Steele
|11:40 AM
|Keegan Bradley
|Jordan Spieth
|11:25 AM
|Max Homa
|Charles Howell III
|11:15 AM
|Joel Dahmen
|Beau Hossler
|11:05 AM
|Shane Lowry
|Troy Merritt
|10:55 AM
|Adam Hadwin
|Emiliano Grillo
|10:45 AM
|Brian Harman
|Si Woo Kim
|10:35 AM
|Cameron Tringale
|David Lipsky
|10:25 AM
|Aaron Rai
|Adam Schenk
|10:10 AM
|Mito Pereira
|Jon Rahm
|10:00 AM
|Sepp Straka
|Sungjae Im
|9:50 AM
|Keith Mitchell
|Lucas Herbert
|9:40 AM
|Chan Kim
|Garrick Higgo
|9:30 AM
|Martin Laird
|Xander Schauffele
|9:20 AM
|Corey Conners
|Mackenzie Hughes
|9:10 AM
|Doug Ghim
|Matt Kuchar
|9:00 AM
|Pat Perez
|Wyndham Clark
|8:45 AM
|Brandt Snedeker
|Carlos Ortiz
|8:35 AM
|Adam Scott
|David Lingmerth
|8:25 AM
|Patrick Reed
|Rickie Fowler
|8:15 AM
|Adam Svensson
|Chris Kirk
|8:05 AM
|J.T. Poston
|C.T. Pan
|7:55 AM
|Brandon Wu
|Kramer Hickok
|7:45 AM
|Lanto Griffin
|Lucas Glover
|7:35 AM
|Viktor Hovland
|Camilo Villegas
|7:25 AM
|Ryan Moore
|Cam Davis