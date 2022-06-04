How to watch Avalanche vs. Oilers in Game 3 via live online stream

TNT will host Saturday’s matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck will drop at 8:10 p.m. ET from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

After a wild opener in which the teams combined to score 14 goals, defense was the story of Game 2 as the Avalanche tightened up the clamps and backup goalie Pavel Francouz had a 24-save shutout in a 4-0 win. Colorado’s defense held the Oilers superstar forwards Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane to just seven combined shots on goal. On the offensive end, Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist while Nathan MacKinnon scored a goal and Nazem Kadri had three assists.

Colorado is a -130 moneyline favorite on DraftKings sportsbook. Edmonton is listed as a +110 home moneyline underdog.

Avalanche vs. Oilers (Avalanche lead series 2-0)

Date: Saturday, June 4

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via TNT Live or the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.