Picks for Avalanche vs. Oilers in Game 3 of Western Conference Final in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

TNT will host Saturday’s matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck will drop at 8:10 p.m. ET from the Rogers Place in Edmonton. Colorado has a 2-0 lead in the series after a 4-0 win in Game 2.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs. Oilers: Game 3 predictions

Puck line: Avalanche -1.5 (+170); Oilers -1.5 (-200)

Goal total: Over 7 (+110); Under 7 (-130)

Moneyline odds: Avalanche -130; Oilers +110

Goal total pick: Over 7 (+110)

Moneyline or puck line pick: Oilers (+110)

Colorado showed its defensive grit in Game 2, smothering the Oilers superstar forwards and giving backup goalie Pavel Francouz a pretty easy night with a 24-save shutout. Whether Francouz starts another game or its Darcy Kuemper back in net, the Oilers are going to come out buzzing to try to get an early goal and tilt the ice in the series. Expect somewhat of a back-and-forth battle similar to Game 1, but without as many goals. I think Edmonton takes an early lead and holds off a late rally from the Avalanche.

