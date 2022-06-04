Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Saturday, June 4

MLB action continues Saturday with a whopping 16 games on tap, headlined by FOX’s evening matchups involving the Los Angeles Angels taking on the Philadelphia Phillies while the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Chicago Cubs. There’s plenty of great matchups here for bettors to load up their DFS lineups.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Saturday, June 4.

Astros vs. Royals, 4:10 p.m. ET

Yuli Gurriel ($2,800)

Yordan Alvarez ($5,200)

Jose Altuve ($5,100)

Alex Bregman ($4,700)

After putting up 10 runs in yesterday’s win over the Royals, the Astros now get to go up against Kris Bubic, who carries a 12.83 ERA this season. Kansas City has no answer for Houston’s offensive firepower, so take the Astros stars in DFS contests today. If Bregman doesn’t play, Aledmys Diaz ($3,600) could be a fallback option.

Angels vs. Phillies, 7:15 p.m. ET

Shohei Ohtani ($5,200)

Mike Trout ($5,000)

Jared Walsh ($3,700)

Taylor Ward ($4,400)

The Angels got smoked yesterday, but that was likely due to the Phillies wanting to show why Joe Girardi was the problem. LA should get one back today on one of the worst bullpens in baseball. If Ward doesn’s suit up, look for Brandon Marsh ($3,300) as a replacement player. The Angels should find their offense Saturday after drawing a blank in Friday’s game.

Braves vs. Rockies, 9:10 p.m. ET

Austin Riley ($5,300)

Dansby Swanson ($4,400)

Marcell Ozuna ($4,200)

Matt Olson ($4,600)

Riley and Ozuna have combined for 23 home runs this season, while Swanson has been one of Atlanta’s most consistent hitters. Olson is recently coming off a 33-point performance and is worth putting in the lineup against Kyle Freeland, who is 1-5 with a 4.96 ERA this season.