Best MLB bets to consider for Saturday, June 4

There are 16 games on Saturday’s MLB slate, with FOX carrying two marquee matchups at 7:15 p.m. ET. There’s plenty of choices for bettors when it comes to the day’s games, including some intriguing plus-money options.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Saturday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Saturday, June 4

Padres ML vs. Brewers (+115)

Not only are the Padres one of the top teams in baseball, but they’re sending ace MacKenzie Gore to the mound today. The rookie is carrying a 1.71 ERA and is 3-1 in seven starts. Despite a recent slump in form, San Diego should be able to get another win against the Brewers to gain the series edge heading into Sunday’s contest.

Astros-Royals over 9 runs (+100)

The Royals have decided to send Kris Bubic and his 12.83 ERA to the mound today, which means Houston’s offense could replicate its 10-run showing Friday. Kansas City is bound to put a few runs on the board, so this total feels a bit low. At plus money, it’s one of the best value plays on the board.

Austin Riley home run vs. Rockies (+230)

Riley has 13 home runs this season, including four in the last eight games. He’s going up against Kyle Freeland, who carries a 4.96 ERA this season. Back the Braves third baseman to go yard at Coors Field Saturday, one of the most hitter-friendly parks in the sport.

Angels +1.5 runs vs. Phillies (-125)

The Phillies came out hot yesterday with the news of Joe Girardi’s firing, with the players likely wanting to show why the manager was the problem. The Angels should bounce back offensively Saturday, so this feels like a nice spot to back LA on the run line.

