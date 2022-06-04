Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Saturday, June 4

With 16 MLB games scheduled for Saturday, there are plenty of strong player props for bettors to choose from. Here are a few we like and believe you should consider for the day’s action. All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Saturday, June 4

Aaron Judge over 1.5 hits (+140)

There’s a reason Judge is among the favorites to win AL MVP. He’s hitting .339 in his last 15 games and has five multi-hit games. Judge had four hits in Friday’s win, so he’s on a bit of a hot streak and gets a favorable matchup against the Detroit Tigers again Saturday. At plus money, this is a good value play.

Nick Pivetta over 4.5 strikeouts (-155)

Pivetta has been solid of late, winning his last four starts. He is going up against one of the worst offensive teams in baseball in the Oakland Athletics, who rank near the bottom of nearly every significant category. Pivetta has gone over this line in six of his last seven games, including his last three.

Jose Altuve over 1.5 total bases (+105)

Altuve did not join the scoring party Friday against the Kansas City Royals, going 0-3 with two walks and one RBI. Look for him to bounce back Saturday against a pitcher who has been out of control this season.

