Stephen Fulton Jr. vs. Danny Roman live stream: How to watch junior featherweight title bout via live online stream

Stephen Fulton Jr. (20-0, 8 KOs) will put his WBC and WBO junior featherweight titles on the line against former junior featherweight unified champion Danny Roman on Saturday June 4, at the Minneapolis Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The 12-round bout will be broadcast on Showtime that will start at 9 p.m.

Fulton, from Philadelphia, turned pro in 2014 and won his debut by TKO over Isaac Badger. He won the WBO junior featherweight title with a unanimous decision over Angelo Leo on January 23, 2021 and added the WBC junior featherweight title with a tight majority decision win over Brandon Figueroa on November 27.

The Los Angeles-born Roman turned pro in 2010 and spent the first 2/3rds of his career fighting through the tough club and small events circuit in southern California. Roman won the WBA junior featherweight title with a TKO win over Shun Kubo on September 3, 2017 in Japan. He added the IBF title with a majority decision over T.J. Doheny, but lost both title in a disputed split decision to Murodjon Akhmadaliev on January 30, 2020 in Miami.

To watch Stephen Fulton Jr. vs. Danny Roman, you’ll need access to watch Showtime. If you don’t have access to Showtime through your cable provider, you can get a subscription on their website for $10.99 per month. Once you’re signed up, you’ll be able to watch the fight straight from the website, or on their various apps available for mobile devices, gaming consoles and more. From time to time, they offer free trials, so be sure to see what current offers are available.

If you’ve already got a subscription to a streaming service such as Hulu or Amazon Prime Video, you’re able to add a subscription to Showtime to your package for a fee, which is then added onto your monthly bill.

Full Card for Stephen Fulton Jr. vs. Danny Roman (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)