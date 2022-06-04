What titles are on the line at this weekend’s Stephen Fulton Jr. vs. Danny Roman bout?

Philadelphia fighter Stephen Fulton Jr. (20-0, 8 KOs) will put his WBC and WBO junior featherweight titles on the line against former junior featherweight unified champion Danny Roman on Saturday June 4, at the Minneapolis Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Fulton claimed the WBO title in January of 2021 with a unanimous decision win over Angelo Leo. He then added the WBC title last November when he won a majority decision over Brandon Figueroa

This 12-round bout will be broadcast on Showtime under the Premier Boxing Champions promotional banner. The broadcast will start at 9 p.m. with super middleweights David Morrell (6-0, 5 KOs) and Kalvin Henderson (15-1-1, 11 KOs) in the co-main event slot.

Fulton is a heavy favorite (-600) against Roman (+425) in the main event. You can view a full list of odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

