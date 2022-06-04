What time will Stephen Fulton Jr. vs. Danny Roman fight start on Saturday, June 4

Stephen Fulton Jr. (20-0, 8 KOs) will put his WBC and WBO super bantamweight titles on the line against former unified champion Danny Roman on Saturday June 4, at the Minneapolis Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The 12-round bout will be broadcast on Showtime that will start at 9 p.m.

Fulton, from Philadelphia, turned pro in 2014 and won his debut by TKO over Isaac Badger. He won the WBO super bantamweight title with a unanimous decision over Angelo Leo on January 23, 2021 and added the WBC super bantamweight title with a tight majority decision win over Brandon Figueroa on November 27.

The Los Angeles-born Roman turned pro in 2010 and spent the first 2/3rds of his career fighting through the tough club and small events circuit in southern California. Roman won the WBA super bantamweight title with a TKO win over Shun Kubo on September 3, 2017 in Japan. He added the IBF title with a majority decision over T.J. Doheny, but lost both title in a disputed split decision to Murodjon Akhmadaliev on January 30, 2020 in Miami.

Full Card (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Main event : Stephen Fulton Jr. (-600) vs. Danny Roman (+425); super bantamweight title

: Stephen Fulton Jr. (-600) vs. Danny Roman (+425); super bantamweight title David Morrell (-1600) vs. Kalvin Henderson (+850); super middleweight

Karl Dargan vs. Alfredo Santiago, 10 rounds, junior welterweights

Jose Tito Sanchez vs. Ariel Perez De La Torre, 8 rounds, junior featherweights

Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Khainell Wheeler, 6 rounds, super middleweights

Travon Marshall vs. Marcus Washington, 6 rounds, junior middleweights

Demler Zamora vs. Raul Chirino, 6 rounds, junior lightweights

Yevgeniy Pavlov vs. Alexis Salido, 6 rounds, junior featherweights

Malik Warren vs. Pedro Hernandez, 6 rounds, junior lightweights

Ablaikhan Zhussupov vs. Edgar Ramirez, 4 rounds, junior middleweights

Abilkhan Amankul vs. Devontae McDonald, 4 rounds, middleweights

