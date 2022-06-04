 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What time will David Morrell vs. Kalvin Henderson fight start on Saturday, June 4

Morrell and Henderson are set to face off in the ring on Saturday, June 4 in a super middleweight bout. We break down when the fight starts and how to watch the full card.

By TeddyRicketson
David Morrell Jr in the yellow and blue trunks defeats Alantez Fox in the black and green trunks by TKO in the fourth round to remain the WBA Super Middleweight Champion the at The Armory on December 18, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

TGB Promotions will host its next boxing event on Saturday, June 4th. There will be a total of 11 fights, but only two will be on the main card. The main event of the evening will see Stephen Fulton Jr. taking on Danny Roman for the WBO and WBC junior featherweight titles. Ahead of that, the main card kicks off with David Morrell facing Kalvin Henderson in a super middleweight bout. Their fight kicks off a doubleheader at 9 p.m. ET and will air on Showtime in the U.S.

Morrell enters with a 6-0 undefeated record to start off his career. His last three fights have ended early. Most recently, he won by corner stoppage in the fourth round against Alantez Fox. Before that, he won in the first round with a straight left against Mario Abel Cazares and had a third-round knockout against Mike Gavronski. Morrell is heavily favored with -1800 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Henderson heads into this fight with a 15-1-1 record. He took the first loss of his career against Isaiah Steen in July 2021 by unanimous decision. Henderson was able to bounce back and pick up a second-round knockout against Robert Burwell in October 2021. Even with the longer career, he is the +950 underdog.

Full Card

  • Main event: Stephen Fulton Jr. vs. Danny Roman; junior featherweight title
  • David Morrell vs. Kalvin Henderson; super middleweight

