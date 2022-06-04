Stephen Fulton Jr. vs. Danny Roman live stream: How to watch super-bantamweight bout via live online stream

TGB Promotions will host its next boxing event on Saturday, June 4th. There will be a total of 11 fights, but only two will be on the main card. The main event of the evening will see Stephen Fulton Jr. taking on Danny Roman for the WBO and WBC junior featherweight titles. The ringwalks for the main event are expected to take place at 10 p.m. ET. This is subject to change based on the length of the preliminary card.

Fulton puts his belts and undefeated 20-0 record on the line in this fight. ‘Cool Boy Steph’ has fought three times since the start of 2020. In January of 2020, he defeated Arnold Khegai by unanimous decision. He followed that up nearly a year to the day later with another unanimous decision victory, this time over Angelo Leo. Most recently, in November of 2021, Brandon Figueroa won by majority decision. Fulton is favored at DraftKings Sportsbook with -650 odds.

Roman enters with a 29-3-1 overall record. He lost in January of 2020 by split decision against Murodjon Akhmadaliev. He rebounded eight months later in September 2020 with a unanimous decision win over Juan Carlos Payano. Most recently, Roman won by unanimous decision against Ricardo Espinoza in May of 2021. He hasn’t fought since and has been away from the ring for a year which could contribute to his being the +450 underdog.

The main card will start at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.

Full Card for Stephen Fulton Jr. vs. Danny Roman