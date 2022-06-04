Full undercard for Kenichi Ogawa vs. Joe Cordina super-featherweight title fight

Kenichi Ogawa will look to defend his IBF super-featherweight title against the challenger Joe Cordina from Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, June 4th. Ogawa took the title from Azinga Fuzile last November but is listed as an underdog according to DraftKings Sportsbook, so we could see another new champion in this weight class.

Below is a full look at the fight schedule leading up to the main event. The main card is scheduled to start at approximately 2:00 p.m. ET while the main event should begin in the 5 p.m. hour. The entire event will air on DAZN.

Full Card for Kenichi Ogawa vs. Joe Cordina

Main event : Kenichi Ogawa vs. Joe Cordina; world super featherweight title

: Kenichi Ogawa vs. Joe Cordina; world super featherweight title Zelfa Barrett vs. Faroukh Kourbanov; Super featherweight

Dalton Smith vs. Mauro Perouene; Super lightweight

Skye Nicolson vs. Gabriela Bouvier; Women’s featherweight

Gamal Yafai vs. TBA; Super bantamweight

