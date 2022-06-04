What time will Kenichi Ogawa vs. Joe Cordina fight start on Saturday, June 4

The IBF super-featherweight title is on the line on Saturday, June 4th when Joe Cordina challenges the current champion Kenichi Ogawa. The event will air on DAZN and be held at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales, which is Cordina’s hometown. The main card is scheduled to take place at approximately 2:00 p.m. ET, and the main event ringwalks will take place at approximately 5:00 p.m. ET.
Ogawa claimed the title with a victory with an upset win over Azinga Fuzile in November, and this will be the first time he will defend the title. Ogawa is the underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook heading into this fight, so we could see another champion in the weight class this weekend. He will go in with a 26-1-1 record, while Cordina comes in with a 14-0 record going into Saturday night.
Full Card
- Main event: Kenichi Ogawa vs. Joe Cordina; super featherweight title
- Zelfa Barrett vs. Faroukh Kourbanov; Super featherweight
- Dalton Smith vs. Mauro Perouene; Super lightweight
- Skye Nicolson vs. Gabriela Bouvier; Women’s featherweight
- Gamal Yafai vs. TBA; Super bantamweight
Before the Bell
- Calum French vs. Gadatamen Taylor; Super lightweight
- Joe Morgan vs. Rustem Fatkhullin; Super lightweight
- Kyran Jones vs. Vasif Mamedov; Middleweight
- Ben Crocker vs. Evgenii Vazem; Welterweight
- Monique Bux vs. TBC; Women’s super middleweight