MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Saturday, June 4

MLB action continues Saturday, with 16 games for the day’s slate. FOX will carry its usual Saturday primetime contests at 7:15 p.m. ET, with viewers seeing either the Los Angeles Angels facing the Philadelphia Phillies or the St. Louis Cardinals visiting the Chicago Cubs. Here are some of the best DFS targets for today’s games, with prices courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top Pitchers

MacKenzie Gore, SD vs. MIL ($9,700) — Gore has been one of the best rookies this season, carrying a 1.71 ERA. He’s been dominant in his last two outings despite not receiving the win and should continue to do well against the Brewers on Saturday.

Pablo Lopez, MIA vs. SF ($10,200) — Lopez is one of the more expensive options on the board but the numbers speak for themselves. He’s got a 1.83 ERA and had a strong effort when he faced the Giants in his first start of the season. Lopez has gone six or more innings in four of his last five games, even if he hasn’t necessarily gotten the results. Back him for Saturday’s contest.

Top Hitters

Yordan Alvarez, HOU vs. KC ($5,200) — Alvarez inked a massive $115 million extension yesterday, which is one of the biggest for a player who primarily hits as a DH. The slugger should keep up his great season against the Royals, who are sending Kris Bubic and his 12.83 ERA to the mound Saturday.

Luis Robert, CWS vs. TB ($5,400) — After a short stint on the COVID IL, Robert should be able to break out of his mini-slump against the Rays. He’s been Chicago’s best hitter so far this season and should deliver a solid fantasy performance Saturday.

Value Pitcher

Nick Pivetta, BOS vs. OAK ($7,900) — Pivetta has been solid of late, with four 20+ fantasy point outings in the last five contests. The Athletics are one of the worst offensive teams in the league, ranking 30th in team average, 29th in hits, 27th in runs scored and 29th in home runs. This is a good matchup for a pitcher who is dealing right now.

Value Hitter

Marcell Ozuna, ATL vs. COL ($4,200) — Despite the lack of home runs over the last five games, Ozuna is still hitting .273 and always has the chance to send out of the park at Coors Field. The matchup against Kyle Freeland is favorable, which means this Braves slugger could provide nice value at his price.