Kenichi Ogawa vs. Joe Cordina live stream: How to watch super featherweight bout via live online stream

Kenichi Ogawa will defend his IBF super-featherweight title for the first time when he faces Joe Cordina from Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, June 4th. The main card will start at approximately 2:00 p.m. ET with main event ringwalks scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET.

Ogawa picked up an upset victory in his last time out when he claimed the title from Azinga Fuzile last November. However, he will go into Saturday night as the underdog according to DraftKings Sportsbook. He has a 26-1-1 overall record heading into this fight.

This will be Cordina’s first shot at a title, and he has yet to lose in his career as he will enter with a 14-0 record with eight knockouts. The event is being held in Cardiff, Wales, which is Cordina’s hometown.

In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Full Card for Kenichi Ogawa vs. Joe Cordina

Main event : Kenichi Ogawa vs. Joe Cordina; super featherweight title

: Kenichi Ogawa vs. Joe Cordina; super featherweight title Zelfa Barrett vs. Faroukh Kourbanov; Super featherweight

Dalton Smith vs. Mauro Perouene; Super lightweight

Skye Nicolson vs. Gabriela Bouvier; Women’s featherweight

Gamal Yafai vs. TBA; Super bantamweight

Before the Bell