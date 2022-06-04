Where is Hell in a Cell being held?

WWE’s Hell in a Cell will take place on Sunday, June 5th, live from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

This is the first time Hell in a Cell will be held at Allstate Arena, previously known as the Rosemont Horizon. In total, the WWE has held 23 ppv’s here and that makes it one of the company’s most tried and true venues throughout the years. The most recent WWE ppv held in Rosemont was Survivor Series back in November 2019 and the most recent time the company has been here in general was Monday Night Raw and a taping of Main Event in March.

Survivor Series in 2019 marked the first time NXT was featured in the event that is between Smackdown and Raw. NXT held its own in the event , with their brand winning the Women’s Survivor Series match and two others. The PPV also featured Brock Lesnar defeating Rey Mysterio in a No Holds Barred Match for the WWE Championship.