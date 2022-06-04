When is Hell in a Cell?

The WWE will descend upon one of its tried and true venues this weekend with the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view coming live from Allstate Arena in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, IL. The show will take place on Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

Like Wrestlemania Backlash last month, this show is on the lighter side with just seven matches announced on the card. The main event will be a Hell in a Cell match as Cody Rhodes will face Seth Rollins inside of the steel structure. Rhodes has defeated Rollins at two straight ppv’s, prompting the “Architect” to up both his attacks and his insults on the “American Nightmare”. We’ll see an official end to this feud as the company moves deeper into the summer.

We’ll also see Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair put her title on the line in a triple threat match against both Becky Lynch and Asuka. The original rumored plans was to do Belair vs. Naomi for the show but in the aftermath of the latter’s suspension with Sasha Banks, the company had to pivot to this.

Hell in a Cell info

Date: Sunday, June 5th

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Streaming service: Peacock