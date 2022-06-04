How to watch, what to watch for Breakers vs. Stallions in Week 8 of 2022 USFL season

The New Orleans Breakers and Birmingham Stallions square off on Saturday with kickoff set for 3:00 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama and will be on FOX.

This season, the Breakers have played phenomenal. They’re in the midst of a two game winning streak, which has helped put them towards the top of the standings. They could really use a win this weekend. Kyle Sloter has been one of the best passers in the USFL this season. As he was a first round pick, he was well worth it. Defensively, the Breakers have been stellar as well.

At 7-0, the Stallions have the best record in the USFL. Moving J’Mar Smith to starting quarterback has been the best move for them. In six games played and four starts, Smith has thrown for 1,058 with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. Birmingham has scored the most points in all of the USFL at 188. The Stallions have been great defensively as well and turnovers have played a big role in that.

How to watch Breakers vs. Stallions

Game date: Saturday, June 4

Game time: 3:00 p.m. EST

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline: Stallions -3

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline odds: Stallions -165, Breakers +145

Best bet: Over 44.5

While the Breakers offense has been up and down this season, they looked on point last weekend. Against the Stallions, they will need to score 25+ if they want to win. Coming into this one, both teams know how well they’ll need to play on offense if they want to win this game. Look for a high scoring Stallions victory.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.