San Diego Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, prize money for Rock ‘n’ Roll race

The Rock N’ Roll Marathon series is one of the biggest sets of races across the country. These events started in San Diego, California and the 24th running of this race will take place on Sunday, June 5th. The final information for Sunday’s marathon can be found here.

Start time

The marathon will get underway at 9:15 a.m. ET, but 6:15 a.m. local Pacific time. There is a seven-hour time limit for runners to finish the marathon. The time limit will start when the last starting corral crosses the start line.

How to watch

The marathon won’t be aired and will only be available to watch in person. If you are wanting to track the progress of an individual participant, you can use the Rock N’ Roll Running Series app to track race results and progress.

Course map

The start line for the marathon will be at the intersection of Sixth Ave. and Quince St. The race will wrap at Waterfront Park where there will be a celebratory festival.

An interactive course map can be found at this link.

Weather

At AccuWeather, it looks like Sunday is going to be a great day for a marathon. The weather description is “low clouds, then some sun” and there is a 0% chance of rain. The high is 70 with a low of 66.

Prize money

Only athletes that are listed in the Elite division are eligible for prize money. There is an expected total purse of $12,000 that will be divided up between the top finishers.

Who won the last race?

The fastest male competitor in 2021 was Jeff Develin who finished in 2:41:45. He finished two minutes ahead of Anthony Ramos (2:43:45) and four minutes in front of Yong Xu (2:45:12).

The fastest female runner last year was Sammi Groce who finished in 2:50:30. She finished ahead of Hannah McInturff (2:51:06) and Rochelle Yang (2:58:18).