Should you bet on Avalanche to sweep Oilers in Western Conference Final?

The Colorado Avalanche have taken a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final. The best-of-seven series will now shift to Rogers Place in Edmonton. Can the Oilers bounce back on home ice or will the Avalanche’s clear dominance in Game 2 continue on the road and send Colorado to its first Stanley Cup Final since 2001.

Avalanche vs. Oilers series odds: Can Colorado complete sweep?

There have only been two series that have ended in sweeps in the year’s Stanley Cup playoffs — Colorado took out an overmatched Nashville Predators team in the first round and the Tampa Bay Lightning shocked the Florida Panthers in the second round. Edmonton has proven to be resilient. The Oilers had to rally from a 3-2 deficit against the Los Angeles Kings in the first round. Avalanche backup goalie Pavel Francouz proved he was up for the challenge with a 24-save shutout in Game 2. But road games are a little different. The home team controls the matchups on the ice and the focus will be on getting the puck to Connor McDavid more and letting him create. I believe the Oilers will at least earn a split at home and avoid the sweep.

Pick: Avalanche in five games (+205 on DraftKings sportsbook)

