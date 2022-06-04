In Your House 2022: How and what to watch for NXT June PPV

NXT is set to return to pay-per-view on Saturday, June 4 with In Your House coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando at 8 p.m. ET

This will be the third ppv for the developmental brand since rebranding as ‘2.0’ last September and its second of the year. The last ppv NXT held was Stand an Deliver in April during Wrestlemania weekend in Dallas.

How to watch In Your House

Date: Saturday, June 4

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: Streaming live on Peacock. You can sign up and watch this and every WWE pay-per-view for $5 a month.

What to watch for during In Your House

The main card will feature six matches and will be headlined by NXT Champion Bron Breakker once again putting his title on the line against Joe Gacy. The challenger has played mind games with the champ for the past few months on NXT television and has been assisted by two hooded henchman who have yet to be identified.

Toxic Attraction will once again put all of their gold on the line as Mandy Rose will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Wendy Choo and Gigi Dolin/Jacy Jayne defend the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship against Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. The challengers are trying to put an end to TA’s dominant reign over the women’s division.

Also on the show, we’ll get North American Champion Cameron Grimes defending his title against former champ Carmelo Hayes and NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly will defend against the Creed Brothers. Roderick Strong made the stipulation that if the Creeds lose, then they are officially out of Diamond Mine.

Full list of matches*

NXT Championship - Bron Breakker (c) vs. Joe Gacy (Breakker can lose the title if he gets DQ’d)

NXT Women’s Championship - Mandy Rose (c) vs. Wendy Choo

NXT Tag Team Championship - Pretty Deadly (c) vs. The Creed Brothers (Creeds out of Diamond Mine if they lose)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship - Gigi Dolin/Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Katana Chance/Kayden Carter

North American Championship - Cameron Grimes (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes

Tony D’Angelo/Stacks/Two Dimes vs. Legado del Fantasma (Losing team must join winning team’s stable)

*Card subject to change