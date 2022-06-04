How to watch NXT In Your House via live stream

NXT 2.0 returns to pay-per-view on Sunday, June 4 with In Your House coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The show will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed exclusively on Peacock.

The show will feature six matches on the card and the headliner match will feature NXT Champion Bron Breakker defending his title against Joe Gacy. We’ll also get Toxic Attraction putting their titles on the line as well as Cameron Grimes defending his North American Championship against Carmelo Hayes.

You will only be able to watch In Your House via Peacock. The streaming service is $5 per month for its regular service and $10 a month for its premium plus service with no ads. You can access Peacock on Apple and Google devices, as well as the various Xbox One platforms, through Xfinity X1 and Flex and VIZIO and LG smart TVs.

Full list of matches*

NXT Championship - Bron Breakker (c) vs. Joe Gacy (Breakker can lose the title if he gets DQ’d)

NXT Women’s Championship - Mandy Rose (c) vs. Wendy Choo

NXT Tag Team Championship - Pretty Deadly (c) vs. The Creed Brothers (Creeds out of Diamond Mine if they lose)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship - Gigi Dolin/Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Katana Chance/Kayden Carter

North American Championship - Cameron Grimes (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes

Tony D’Angelo/Stacks/Two Dimes vs. Legado del Fantasma (Losing team must join winning team’s stable)

*Card subject to change