French Open live stream: How to watch women’s finals on Saturday, June 4

No. 1 seed Iga Świątek will face off against No. 18 seed Coco Gauff in the 2022 French Open women’s singles championship matchup. The matchup will take place at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France this Saturday at 9:00 a.m. ET. NBC will broadcast the title match and Peacock will air a live stream.

This will be the third time these two will face off against each other. Świątek has won the previous two matches. These women met earlier this year in Round 16 of the Miami Open. Świątek won that match, 6-3, 6-1. They also met in 2021 in the semifinals at the Italian Open with Świątek winning 7-6, 6-3. Świątek would move on and win both the 2022 Miami Open women's singles and 2021 Italian Open women’s singles after beating Gauff.

Here’s all the information on the match and DraftKings Sportsbook odds with the favored player listed first.

Schedule and odds

#1 Iga Swiatek (-600) vs. #18 Cori “Coco” Gauff (+450), 9:00 a.m. ET.