No. 1 Iga Świątek vs. No. 18 Coco Gauff time: When French Open women’s singles final starts on Saturday

Two of the brightest stars who represent the present and future of women’s tennis will go head-to-head in Saturday’s French Open final.

The world’s No. 1 player, Poland’s Iga Świątek, will face 18th-seeded American Coco Gauff on Court Philippe Chatrier in Paris at 9:00 a.m. ET. NBC will broadcast the title match and Peacock will air a live stream.

The two have faced off twice previously, with Świątek winning both matches in straight sets. The winner of Saturday’s final will receive the Suzanne Lenglen Cup and €2.2 million. That’s about $2.35 million at the current conversion rate. The runner-up will take home about €1.1 million, or about $1.17 million.

The 21-year-old Świątek is on a 34-match winning streak. A victory on Saturday would tie her with Venus Williams (2000) for the longest winning streak on the WTA Tour since 2000. The 2020 French Open champion, Świątek lost a total of just eight games across her two previous matches.

She is listed at -600 to win according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Gauff, 18, had never advanced beyond the quarterfinal round of any Grand Slam prior to this tournament. That one quarterfinal appearance came during the 2020 French Open. The No. 23 women’s singles player in the world, Gauff has dropped more than four games in a set only once in her past four matches.

She is listed at +425 to win according to DK Sportsbook.